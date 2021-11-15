Shirley Ann (Grob) Storkson

Shirley Ann (Grob) Storkson, age 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

She was born on October 15, 1934, to Ludwig and Thelma (Lappley) Grob in Middleton, WI.

Shirley grew up on a farm, attended a one-room schoolhouse and graduated from Middleton High School in 1952. She was a stay-at-home mom while her children were young. When they reached school-age, she went to work for the Madison School District as a nurse’s aide and later with the Madison Fire Department, Fire Prevention Division.

Shirley was an active member of her church, the ESA Sorority, and numerous Masonic and community organizations. Music figured prominently in her life. She was an accomplished organist, musician, and piano teacher. Her musical talent enhanced weddings, funerals, and ecumenical worship including the VA Hospital and Dane County Jail. She traveled overseas to perform with the Lakeview Chorale.

Shirley enjoyed family activities including camping, travelling, spending time with friends, and her pets. She was an avid reader and supporter of the arts. She was very involved in her children’s activities including Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and 4H.

LaVerne and Shirley opened their home to many people in need, including fostering children with special needs. She was known as a kind, loving person by many friends far and wide.

She is survived by her loving, devoted husband of 68 years, LaVerne; her children, Jean (Gary) Blessing, Jayne (John Gallagher) Storkson, Julie Storkson, Jennifer (Jeff) Pritchard, Andy (Anna) Storkson, Yee (Susan) Luong, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Family would like to thank the staff at Sun Prairie Health Care Center for the exceptional care provided for Shirley over the last 3 months.

A Celebration of Shirley’s Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Lakeview Lutheran Church, 4001 Mandrake Rd, Madison, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens at a later date.

