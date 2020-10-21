Shirley Ann Coulson

Site staff by Site staff

CROSS PLAINS-Shirley Ann (Hering) Coulson, age 84, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18 ,2020.

She was born in Black Earth on Oct. 30, 1935, the daughter of the late Alex and Viola (Festge) Hering. She married Laurice Wallace Coulson on Dec. 18, 1954.

Shirley worked for General Casualty Insurance her entire working career. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching the Badgers and Packers play football. Shirley was a very caring person and always willing to help when needed.

Shirley is survived by her children, Debra (John) Schneider and Cynthia (Kraig) Jenkins; sisters, Bonnie (Jerry) Boyer, Jean (Eugene) Schumann and Adele (Darwin) Mundt; brother-in-law, Lowell (Darlene) Coulson; five granddaughters; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Laurice “Lorie” Coulson; three brothers; a sister; two nephews; and a sister-in-law.

A memorial service will be held at ST. MARTIN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2427 Church Street, Cross Plains, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, with the Rev. Maggie Andersen Peterson presiding.

Visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the start of the service on Saturday. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will follow at Valley Home Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Girlie’s Manor of Cross Plains (Doug Gregory and his staff) and Agrace HospiceCare for the exceptional care they provided to Shirley.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Cross Plains

Funeral & Cremation Care

2421 Church Street

(608) 798-3141