Shirley A. Reutter

Shirley Ann (Theisen) Reutter, age 82, of Findlay, Ohio passed into the arms of our loving Lord on Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021.

Shirley was born in Roxbury, Wisconsin to the late Wilfred and Genevieve (Ballweg) Theisen. At the age of 7, she and her family moved to Sauk City, Wisconsin where they met the 11-year-old boy across the street who became her older brother’s best friend and eventually Shirley’s husband. She married the late Raymond C. Reutter on June 19,1957 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Sauk City. Their marriage was a true example of devotion and self-giving that was witnessed by all who knew them! We take comfort knowing she is now at peace in heaven, reunited with her beloved husband of 63 years after his unexpected passing just 12 weeks prior to her own.

Shirley was a devout Catholic and spent her life lovingly serving God, her family and community in whatever ways she could, always putting others first and striving to make sure everyone was taken care of. Her helpful and generous spirit were evident as she volunteered at school and church, always serving others with a smile on her face and joy in her heart. She took great delight embracing her role as wife, mother, and grandmother to create a warm, inviting, and nurturing home. It was her honor to consider taking care of her family, her lifelong vocation.

She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed knitting, working jigsaw puzzles, Sudoku, and word games. She always made time to gather with her friends weekly to needlepoint or play mahjong. Throughout her life, Shirley loved dancing with her husband (wow, could they polka!!), league bowling, and was always ready to play a game of euchre with family or friends!

Shirley was a ferociously strong, faith-filled woman with more grit and determination than her gentle demeaner would suggest. Her ever present positive attitude and fun-loving, cheerful heart shone through whether you were a friend or stranger. Always taking the humble route, she was quick to give credit to others and never wanted the spotlight on herself.

Certainly, our Heavenly Father is pleased and has welcomed her into His kingdom proclaiming, “Well done my good and faithful servant!”

Shirley is survived by her children Steven (Luanne) Reutter of Apple Valley, MN; Scott (Mary Jane) Reutter of Findlay, OH; Liz (Todd) Hallberg of Austin, TX; eight grandchildren, Todd Reutter, Toni (fiancé Aaron) Reutter, Colleen Reutter, Trevor (Myndi) Hallberg, Matthew (fiancée Abby) Reutter, Bailey (Devin) Kilbarger, Schyler Hallberg and Angela Reutter; three great-grandchildren, Paisley Ann Hallberg, Sadie Rae Hallberg, and baby Kilbarger due any day!

