Shirley A. Goebel

by Obituaries

Shirley A. Goebel, age 83, of Dodgeville, died on Monday, November 27, 2021, at Upland Hills Health, after a long illness.

Shirley was born on April 20, 1938, in Milwaukee to Julius and Olga (Jasinsky) Pusich. She grew up in Pound, WI. She was a dedicated Christian, a Missionary to Mexico, a CNA, Activity Director and health care worker at various places. She owned and operated several businesses in the Milwaukee and Wausau areas. In recent years, she drove for ADRC and worked at Lands’ End. She loved to help people, to go out to eat, to play games with her friends, to attend social events, and she loved to travel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, DuWayne Buckingham; her son, Mark Anderson and two sisters, Gloria Daniels and Violet Fabry.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Shirlene (Dean) Funk of Dodgeville; two sons, Steve (Theresa) Anderson of Eland, and Richard Anderson of Dodgeville; stepchildren, Tammy Buckingham; Kathy Jo Buckingham; Michael Buckingham; Courtney Buckingham; and Stacey Buckingham; many grandchildren, step grandchildren and great grandchildren; five siblings, Adeline Borah, Elmer Pusich, Jane Kraby, Jerry Pusich and Judy Allard as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Abundant Life Christian Center in Dodgeville with a visitation from 12:00 Noon until the time of services. Pastor Dean Funk will officiate with burial in Eastside Cemetery in Ridgeway.

The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Dodgeville 608-935-3628

www.houckfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.