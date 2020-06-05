Shirley A. Forrest

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON-Shirley A. Forrest, age 67, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

She was born on Jan. 3, 1953, in Robbins, Ill., the daughter of Robert and Pearly Forrest.

Shirley graduated from Dwight D. Eisenhower High School. She worked in the healthcare field for over 30 years and up until her passing she worked at Shalom Nursing Home in St. Paul, Minn. She generously volunteered her time at Shalom prior to her employment. Shirley proudly owned and operated, Lady Aminah, a small business that provided interior decorating and event planning for weddings and baby showers.

Shirley was the Church Mother, at Christ In You The Hope Of Glory Ministry in Minneapolis, Minn. She was a very loving and nurturing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Shirley was everyone’s mother. She loved her family. She was fiercely

independent and a true trendsetter, not a follower but a leader. She loved playing Bingo and would go through a snowstorm to play if necessary!

Shirley is survived by her husband, Tywon Ward; children, Shaft Forrest, Gery Forrest, Leslie Ann Mitchum and Natasha Porter; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sons, Harry Mitchum and Larry Mitchum.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 Noon on Friday, June 12, 2020.

A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 50 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing is required and face masks are strongly encouraged.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420