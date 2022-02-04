Shirley A. Duesler

by Obituaries

Shirley A. (Ash) Duesler passed away peacefully in her sleep early on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Unity Point / Meriter Hospital in Madison. She died of natural causes after a brief illness and congestive heart failure. Shirley was born on March 31, 1935, graduated from Barneveld High School in 1954, took community college classes, and worked for the State of Wisconsin.

Shirley was an avid artist, farmer, and real estate investor throughout her life. She was also known for painting or drawing many of her friends’ pets and landscapes in recent years.

She was preceded in death in 1993 by her high school sweetheart and husband, Thomas F. Duesler, who was an Executive Vice President for Oscar Mayer / Kraft Foods. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Marlyn Ash of Barneveld.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Connie (Ed) Smidebush; son, Brad (Diane) Duesler; and daughter, Jody Duesler (Jim) Albus. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Leigh (John-Luke) Fredericks, Reed Smidebush, Zach (Jenna) Duesler, Emily (Jeff) Jasinowski, Kati (Brian) Keane, Tom (Jess) Reichert, and Nicole Duesler.

Shirley also had 10 great-grandchildren: Dylan, Bentley and Levi Duesler, Mason, Arlo and Ezra Jasinowski, Finn and Elle Fredericks, and Ryan and Dax Reichert.

She is also survived by her two sisters, Lorraine Pells and Betty (Fantus) Cox; and her sister-in-law, Elsie Jane (Jack) Murphy.

Together with Tom, they lived in various areas around the United States opening sales territories for Oscar Mayer / Kraft Foods, and travelled the world in retirement. Shirley was an accomplished card player with bridge clubs, winning euchre, poker, and blackjack tournaments. She also managed a beef cattle operation, and trained at artificial insemination and pregnancy checking on their family farm. She loved the outdoors, deer hunting, fishing, and was a loyal Packers and Badgers fan.

A celebration of life will be held at BARNWOOD EVENTS, 3230 Larsen Road, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022. We will be having an art exhibit of Shirley’s artwork- please bring an art piece from Shirley if you have one to display.

Donations can be made to the Cardinal View Senior Living facility at 3820 Tribeca Lane, Middleton, WI 53562, which was her new home prior to her hospitalization. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.