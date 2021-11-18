Shirla J. Kelly

by Obituaries

Shirla J. Kelly age 95, formerly of Juda, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Pleasant View Nursing Home. Shirla was born on April 7, 1926 on a farm near Dakota, IL.

She was the daughter of Albert and Elta (Bennehoff) Hemphill. She graduated from Orangeville High School in 1944 and was united in marriage to Thomas “Ted” Kelly on July 27, 1949. Shirla was a stay at home Mom raising the couple’s six children, and often babysat for neighbors. She was involved in numerous organizations including Homemakers, Royal Neighbors, Woman’s Club, Monroe Moose Lodge, and the Juda Baptist Church. She attended Monroe United Methodist Church.

Shirla loved making candy and cookies at Christmas time, always sharing with family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, potluck dinners, occasional trips to the casino, and any chance to visit with family and friends. Shirla loved celebrating holidays, birthdays, and other special occasions with her family. She always knew when to mail a card so it would arrive on time.

She is survived by her children, Tom (June) Kelly of Juda, Jeff Kelly of Juda, Mary (Fran) Swanson of Monroe, Jean (Mark) Ruegsegger of New Glarus, Pat Kelly (Sherri Ward) of Oklahoma, Dan Kelly of Minnesota; one brother; one sister; nine grandchildren, Shannon (Scott) Vandlen, Erin (William) Burchard, Toby Kelly, Jarrett (Tonya) Kelly, Ben Kelly, Jodi (Justin) Corbit, Bonnie Ruegsegger, Nate and Annessa Swanson; nine great grandchildren; two special nieces, Myrna (Kenny) Williams, Lou Ann (Wayne) Price; as well as many special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted; grandson, Toby; and several brothers and sisters.

Per Shirla’s wishes there will be no visitation. A private service will be held at a later date.

A memorial fund will be established in her name.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.