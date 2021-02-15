Sheryl Lee Renslo

MCFARLAND/MADISON/MINNEAPOLIS – Sheryl Lee Renslo, age 76, of Minneapolis, Minn., formerly of McFarland, Wis., and Madison, Wis., died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis.

Sheryl was a music teacher at Westside Elementary School in Sun Prairie for nearly 20 years. She is survived by her husband, Charles Larson; her son, Adam (Miho Kubota) Renslo; and two daughters, Alexandra (Todd Cochran) Renslo and Elizabeth “Libby” (Wesley Nondorf) Renslo-Nondorf. Sheryl was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Renslo.

A private funeral service will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Twin Cities, 4100 Lyndale Ave. South, Minneapolis, Minn. Friends and family may view services via livestream at blctcmn.co/stream on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend the outdoor burial service at Town of Dunn Burying Ground, on Sandhill Road and Highway B in McFarland at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021. Masks will be provided.

A celebration of Sheryl’s life will also take place in Madison at a later date, once it is safe to bring larger groups of friends and family together.

A full obituary will be published in the Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, edition.

