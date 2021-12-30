Sherry Paulson

by Obituaries

Sherry Lou Paulson, age 65, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Agrace Hospice Care, Janesville.

Sherry was born on March 22, 1956, the daughter of Gerald and Claudine (Krause) Wheelock in Beloit. She married Lonnie Paulson on October 1, 1983 in Beloit.

Sherry attended Bible college in Minnesota. She got her degree as a Pharmacy Technican in 2013. She worked for Sam’s Club in Janesville for many years. She loved to travel and spend time with her family.

She is survived by her husband: Lonnie; four children: Rachel (Brian) Crown, Beloit, Caleb Paulson, Brodhead, Rebekah (Jacob) Edwards, Beloit, and Bethany (John) Biggs, Janesville; five grandchildren: Kylie, Gad, Benjamin, Esther and Elizabeth; brothers: Steve (Georgia) Wheelock, Beloit and Jerry, Beloit; sister: Charlene (Brian) Bennett, Beloit; and mother in law: Clarabelle Paulson, Beloit.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service for Sherry will be held at Living Word Church, 3825 S County Rd T, Brodhead, on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Russ Doebler officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.