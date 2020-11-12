Sherry Lynn Wells

JANESVILLE – Sherry Lynn Wells, 63, of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully at home on November 11, 2020.

Sherry was born on February 24, 1957 in Madison, WI to Howard and Doris (Armstrong) Hollenbeck. Throughout life, Sherry was a dietician at elder care facilities.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Derek Wells and stepdaughter, Janina Wells of Janesville. She is also survived by her brothers: Howard, Paul, Clay, Roger and Jeff Hollenbeck.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private services are being planned.

