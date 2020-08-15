Sherman C. Colson

Waunakee – Sherman C. Colson, age 76, of Waunakee, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at his residence.

Sherman was born on March 20, 1944 in Steubene, WI., the son of the late Earl and Caroline (Frazier) Colson. On Jan. 8, 1962, he married Toni Griese.

Sherman had worked at Oscar Meyer Corporation in Madison for over 25 years. After retirement, he started his own real estate company in 1983.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Toni; two daughters, Tina (Tom) Bodenstein and Amy (Kevin Kaczmarek) Colson; six grandchildren, Erica, Josh, T.J. (Melanie), Garrett, Shelby (fiancé, Austin Stitz) and Cheyanne; four great-grandchildren, Alonna, Amir, Amira, and very special great-granddaughter, Lauralee who always put a smile on grandpa’s face; two brothers, Kevin (Elia) Colson and Aaron (Xin) Colson; sister, Colleen Giddings; and several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Sherman was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Sheldon.

Per Sherman’s wishes, no services will take place at this time. Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo is assisting the family with arrangements.