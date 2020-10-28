Sheriff’s office looks for information about dog with zip-tied legs found in NW Wisconsin

TOWNSHIP OF THORP, Wis. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office his looking for information after a dog was found next to a bridge in northwestern Wisconsin.

According to a Facebook post, the dog was found around around 4 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the dog’s front legs were bound together with a black zip tie, which caused severe lacerations to its legs.

The dog also reportedly appeared weak and skinny and was taken to an animal rescue for further care.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-3157.