Sheriff’s Office asks ice anglers to beware of deteriorating ice conditions

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s OFfice Marine and Trail Enforcement division is reminding ice anglers of quickly deteriorating ice conditions.

According to a news release, the recent warmer temperatures have resulted in changes to the stability of the ice.

Officials said open water may exist in many areas.

Deputies recommend people stay off of the ice. The release said anglers who do go on the ice have appropriate flotation and life-saving devices, including ice picks and life preservers.

