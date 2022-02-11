Sheriff’s Office: 21 officers and agents involved in arrest of Quadren Wilson; 2 DCI agents shot guns

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is providing more detail about which agencies were involved in the attempted arrest and shooting of 38-year-old Quadren Wilson last week on the east side of Madison, but they still have not said why he was being arrested.

In an update on the investigation provided Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said they are now getting help from the Sun Prairie Police Department on the investigation.

They also said a total of 21 law enforcement officers were involved in the operation to take Wilson into custody, including 13 agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, 3 federal DEA agents, 3 Madison Police officers, one Wisconsin State Trooper and one Wisconsin DNR warden.

The Sheriff’s Office says it was two DCI agents that fired the gunshots, but still has not released the names of the agents involved.

WATCH: Video released of arrest, aftermath of police shooting of Quadren Wilson

Wilson’s family has claimed more than 20 rounds were fired at him during the arrest attempt, with at least five rounds hitting him. His family claims he was unarmed, and official updates on the investigation from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office have yet to mention if Wilson did have a weapon.

None of the law enforcement officers involved were wearing body cameras, but the aftermath of the incident was captured on City of Madison street cameras.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is again asking for patience as his department conducts what they say is a “methodical, objective and transparent investigation.”

Crime scene investigators are continuing to go through the evidence in the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and detectives are continuing to interview everyone involved and potential witnesses. Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (608) 284-6900.

Authorities say Wilson has also been cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.

Wilson’s family, meanwhile, is continuing to demand answers and more information on why law enforcement swarmed his vehicle and trapped him between two undercover vehicles on American Parkway and Eastpark Boulevard.

RELATED: ‘My brother is in pain:’ Advocates, family of man shot by authorities call for his return to hospital

Earlier this week, they also demanded Wilson be returned back to the hospital to receive additional care for his gunshot wounds. Wilson was taken to the Dane County Jail a day after the incident, and his family claims he doesn’t have access to pain medication in the jail.

The family and community advocates are planning another press conference and protest outside the Dane County jail Friday afternoon.

