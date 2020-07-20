Sheriff’s deputies shoot man who pointed gun at officers, threatened to kill ex-wife; investigation underway

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Monday morning after police spent the night searching for a man who allegedly threatened to kill his ex-wife.

According to a news release from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department, a 32-year-old man threatened to kill his ex-wife and himself with a gun around 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Law enforcement officers from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department, Whitewater Police Department and UW Whitewater Police Department searched for the man throughout the night. Early Monday morning, around 3:50 a.m., the man’s ex-wife called 911 to report that a man had broken into her home.

The woman reportedly hid in her apartment and waiting for the man to leave.

Roughly two hours later law enforcement officials spotted a man who matched the description of the suspect seen near the woman’s residence on Fraternity Lane just two hours earlier.

Police reportedly tried speaking to the man, but he ran off, and at one point pointed a gun at law enforcement officers. Walworth County Sheriff’s Department deputies shot the man “in an attempt to stop the imminent deadly threat.”

The man was treated by officers at the scene and transported to a local hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries, according to the release.

The man was identified as the suspect police were searching for.

According to the release, no one else was injured in the incident.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty.

The incident is still under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.