Sheriff’s deputies administer naloxone to unresponsive man in vehicle

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Courtesy of Dane County Sheriff's Office

WESTPORT, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff’s deputies administered naloxone to an unresponsive man at 1:40 a.m. Sunday on County Highway K and North Shore Drive in Westport.

According to a release, Kevin M. Reible, 35 of Waunakee, was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Deputies administered naloxone and was taken to a local hospital.

The man was tentatively charged with operating while intoxicated – fourth offense and booked into the Dane County Jail.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments