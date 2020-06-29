Sheriff: Son shot at parents’ home in Sauk County in early morning hours, broke in; 37-year-old injured

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

NORTH FREEDOM, Wis. — A man is in critical condition Monday after he broke into his family’s home, armed and shooting, in Sauk County and was shot by a family member, authorities said.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report at about 3:45 a.m. from a home in the Village of North Freedom. The caller reported that someone was shooting at their home. While dispatchers were obtaining information, the caller reported that a suspect was able to get inside their home and gunfire was being exchanged between the homeowner and the suspect.

Deputies arrived to find numerous windows shot out of the home, according to the report. The suspect had shot his way through a patio door to get inside. Deputies found the suspect on the ground suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. Deputies also found the two residents of the home inside, and they were not injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 37-year-old son of the residents had started shooting the windows out of the home in an attempt to gain entry. Both parents retreated to the basement the suspect broke in. The suspect fired numerous rounds inside, which caused him to have to reload. As the suspect headed down a hallway to the basement entrancy, one of the parents, now armed with a firearm, fired back at the suspect, striking him several times.

The suspect was taken to UW Hospital in Madison by a Med Flight helicopter for treatment of his injuries, officials said. He remains in critical condition Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is under investigation.

