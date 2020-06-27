Sheriff says Black man put photos in nooses at Milwaukee park

Associated Press by Associated Press

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department says photos of Black people who were killed by law enforcement or private citizens that were found hanging by nooses in a Milwaukee park were put there by a Black man trying to teach his son a history lesson and invoke a community conversation.

The department said Friday it decided against recommending charges, calling it “a misguided attempt to shed light on a subject difficult to grasp in this country.”

The 53-year-old man told police that he wanted to start a conversation about the deaths and teach his son a lesson about the history of lynchings in America.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.