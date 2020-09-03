Sheriff: Report of person passed out in vehicle leads to drug charges

Tabatha Wethal

TOWN OF EXETER, Wis. — An Albany man is facing drug charges after he was found passed out in a vehicle in Green County on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The Green County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, Belleville police, EMS and firefighters responded at 6:55 a.m. to the intersection of Exeter Crossing Road and Boul Road in the town of Exeter for a report of a person unconscious in a vehicle.

According to the report, the person in vehicle, 40-year-old Nicholas J. Roth, was arrested on multiple drug-related charges including possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of morphine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping.

Roth was taken in the Green County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

