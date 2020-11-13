Sheriff: Men found with drugs, firearms while driving stolen vehicle in Columbia County

(L to R): Christopher Crawford and Trevor Kelley

DEKORRA, Wis. — Two men were arrested on drug possession charges after being caught in a stolen vehicle Wednesday night, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a Columbia County deputy originally saw a black Pontiac Grand Am pull into the rest area along Interstate 90/94 in the township of Dekorra. A news release said the deputy determined the vehicle was stolen from Baraboo after finishing a routine license plate check.

The deputy and a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper approached the parked vehicle and made contact with the driver, 37-year-old Christopher Crawford, of Baraboo. Officials said the man showed signs of impairment.

Authorities spoke with the man’s passenger, 26-year-old Trevor Kelley, of Portage, who officials said had appeared to be passed out in the vehicle. The two men were later arrested and taken to the Columbia County jail.

Crawford was charged with a 3rd offense OWI, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a firearm and three felony counts of bail jumping.

Kelley was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, felony possession of a firearm, a probation hold and was held on an Adams County warrant.

