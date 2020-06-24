Sheriff Mahoney calls for activist groups to denounce violence

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney is calling on local activist groups to denounce violence that broke out during a Tuesday night protest.

During a press conference Wednesday, Mahoney asked Urban Triage and Freedom Inc., two groups who have organized protests in the past few weeks, to speak out against the people who acted violently during a Tuesday night protest.

“I call on them today to publicly disparage these acts of violence because it is their silence and failure to denounce these extreme acts of violence which endanger the lives of the people they advocate for and the children of these families impacted by these issues,” Mahoney said.

The protest eventually led to a large crowd gathering near the City-County Building where one person threw a Molotov cocktail through a broken window.

Sheriff Mahoney went on to say that protesters should not block entrances into public safety buildings because it poses a risk if someone is having a medical emergency.

Earlier in the day city leaders released statements denouncing the protesters’ actions. Meanwhile, Republican leaders said that Gov. Tony Evers’ and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s actions have not been strong enough.

