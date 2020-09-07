Sheriff: Iowa County man faces 3rd OWI, being armed while intoxicated charges

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

BRIGHAM, Wis. — A 32-year-old man is facing an impaired driving charge and being armed with a gun while drunk after an incident in Iowa County on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s office said dispatch received a report at 6:45 p.m. of an ongoing disturbance involving a firearm at an address on Pikes Peak Road in the town of Brigham.

Iowa County deputies, DNR wardens and the Ridgeway marshal responded.

The sheriff’s office said Angelo Reynolds, of Ridgeway, was arrested on suspicion of third-offense operating while intoxicated, being armed with a firearm while intoxicated and domestic disorderly conduct.

Reynolds was taken to the Iowa County Jail.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.