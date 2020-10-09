Sheriff: Driver not wearing seat belt suffers serious injuries in Dane County crash

Other driver suffers minor injuries, officials say

Site staff by Site staff

TOWN OF BURKE, Wis. — A driver who wasn’t wearing a seat belt suffered serious injuries after a crash in Dane County on Friday morning, officials said.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 8:30 a.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash on County Road T near Seminary Springs Road in the town of Burke.

According to the report, 52-year-old Wendy J. Rutherford, of Marshall, was driving a minivan headed west when the van crossed the centerline, striking an oncoming Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

Rutherford and the pickup driver, a 56-year-old Madison woman, were taken by EMS to UW Hospital. Officials said Bennett had minor injuries, while Rutherford, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Rutherford received several traffic citations, the sheriff’s office said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.