Sheriff: Driver falls asleep, crashes into Amish buggy in Grant Co.

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

File photo

FENNIMORE, Wis. — A woman fell asleep and crashed into an Amish buggy in Fennimore, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said it happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. State Highway 18 near Tormey Road in Fennimore.

Investigators said Christian Hudnut, 40, Lancaster was traveling west when she hit an Amish buggy operated by Moses Glick, 21, of Fennimore.

The buggy had heavy damage but Glick was uninjured, according to deputies.

Investigators said Hudnut had fallen asleep.

Officials said charges are pending.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.