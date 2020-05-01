Deputies cite driver accused of crashing into 5 mailboxes

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — A driver was cited in Green County this week after a vehicle crashed into multiple mailboxes in New Glarus, according to a news release.

The Green County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 5:39 a.m. Tuesday to a report of damaged mailboxes in the 1400 block of 2nd Street.

According to the report, deputies determined that a crash had happened and the vehicle involved left the scene. It was discovered that a vehicle headed south left the road and entered the west shoulder. The vehicle struck a culvert, went over an embankment and collided with five mailboxes. The vehicle then drove back onto the road and left

The sheriff’s office and the New Glarus Police Department conducted an investigation and cited an 18-year-old New Glarus man.

Investigators determined that the driver nor his passenger were injured in the crash and that they were wearing their seatbelts.

The vehicle sustained functional damage and the airbags didn’t deploy. The driver was cited on suspicion of failure to notify law enforcement of a motor vehicle crash and failure to keep vehicle under control.

