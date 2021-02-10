Sheriff: Burglars break in, take items from Town of Blooming Grove home

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

TOWN OF BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in in the town of Blooming Grove early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, officials responded to a reported burglary in the 4100 block of Bruns Avenue around 1:20 a.m.

The release said people forced entry into a home and left the homeowner and a guest unharmed while taking several items. Witnesses told authorities they saw a dark-colored SUV leave the area before law enforcement arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office at 608-284-6900 or offer tips online.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.