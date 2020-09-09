Sheraton Madison completes two-year renovation project

MADISON, Wis. — After two years, renovations at the Sheraton Madison are finished.

Both guest rooms and common areas of the lobby were renovated. The lobby also features The Hub, a new place for guests and Madison residents to gather for drinks and socializing.

Special local touches included in the redesign. Homage to Madison can be found in the hotel’s indoor and outdoor murals, meeting room names and lobby decor, according to a release by Sheraton Madison. The hotel also features the John Nolen patio.

“We created functional, fun and welcoming spaces for guests and the general public to enjoy, completely transforming the community’s well-loved Sheraton Madison Hotel with thoughtful and aesthetic design elements,” Sheraton Madison General Manager Adam Gautreaux said.

The renovation cost around $15 million.

The hotel has also implemented special safety measures, like contactless check-in and 24-hour vacancies of rooms between guest departures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

