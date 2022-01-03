Shelli Dee Golden

by Obituaries

Shelli Dee Golden, (nee Radcliff) was granted her angel wings on December 27, 2021.

She was devoted to her family and friends and was always there for anyone in need. Spending time with her family was most important to her. Shelli enjoyed fishing, gardening and sitting around a fire in the yard. She always had a love for all animals.

Shelli leaves behind her beloved husband of 40 years, her children Billy and Ann, her grandchildren Dwayne, Walker and Lainie her sister Rhonda Madsen and brother Rick (Gladys) Radcliff all of Mauston along with a large family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Terri Jean, her sister Suzette and her parents Don and Helen Radcliff.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Mauston United Methodist Church in Mauston. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. followed by burial at the Mauston Cemetery. A meal will be served at the church following burial.

