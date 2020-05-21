Shell casings recovered outside of hotel, police say

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Officers responded to a report of shots being fired around 1:22 a.m. at Rodeway Inn and Suites Thursday.

According to a release, witnesses said they heard several gunshots. They also said they saw a dark colored SUV speeding from the area.

Shell casings were found, but there are no initial reports of injuries or property damage.



