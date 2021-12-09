Shell casings found on road following shots fired call in SW Madison, police say

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officers investigating a report of shots fired on the city’s southwest side early Thursday morning found shell casings and blood on a road but no victims in the area, the city’s police department said.

In an incident report, the department said officers were called to the intersection of Russett Road and Whitney Way near Toki Middle School around 12:25 a.m. Multiple people reported hearing five or six shots in the area and a vehicle speeding away.

While officers found four shell casings and blood at the scene, they did not find any property damage or receive any reports of injuries, the department said.

Officers are still investigating the incident.

