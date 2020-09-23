Shell casings found on Madison’s north side

Madison police found three shell casings on Madison's north side Wednesday morning.

Officials said several people reported hearing gunfire in the area of Wheeler Road and North Sherman Avenue just after 2 a.m. When officers got there, they found three .40-caliber shell casings in the road on Wheeler.

No one was hurt and no property has been damaged.

