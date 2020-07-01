Shell casings found at Elver Park following reports of shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police found several shell casings at Elver Park on Tuesday night after a reported shooting.

According to the incident report, the shooting happened at about 5:45 p.m. Police said several casings were found in the parking lot nearest to the playground, and two vehicles were suspected to be involved.

The report said many people were in the park pavilion when the incident happened but were uncooperative and unwilling to provide statements.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-366-6014.

