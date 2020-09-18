Shell casings, crashed vehicle found after shots reported on Madison’s southwest side

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Several people reported hearing gun shots on Madison’s southwest side early Friday morning, according to a release by the city’s police department.

Officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of Piping Rock Road around 1:15 a.m. to investigate.

On their way there, they received another call that a vehicle had flipped over in the neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find the vehicle and shell casings, according to the release.

The vehicle was towed.

No arrests were made.

