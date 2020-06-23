Shell casing, unused ammunition found in Fitchburg shots fired investigation, police say

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A shell casing and several rounds of unused ammunition were found in the street after a shots fired incident in Fitchburg, according to a release by the city’s police department.

Officers were dispatched to the 4900 b lock of W. Clayton Road around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300. People can also call the tipster line at 608-270-4321 or text a tip to 847411 with the keyword “Fitchburg” in the tip.

