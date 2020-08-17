Shell casing found Monday morning as Madison police investigate shots fired report

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Officers recovered a shell casing Monday morning as they responded to reports of shots fired on Madison’s near east side.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Fair Oaks Ave. and Atwood Ave. just before noon.

Witnesses reported hearing four gun shots, according to an incident report by the Madison Police Department. They also said a dark-colored Jeep was seen driving away from the area.

One shell casing was recovered, police said.

No injuries or property damage have been reported.

