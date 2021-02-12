Sheldon Earl Brown

Sheldon Earl Brown – 08/20/1932 – 02/10/2021.

Sheldon Earl Brown passed away at home with his family by his side on February 10th, after a long battle with Leukemia. Sheldon was born on August 20th, 1932 in Beloit WI to Stewart and Esther (Voie) Brown. On April 20th, 1957 Sheldon married his loving wife of 63 years Linda Foslin at Orfordville Lutheran Church. Sheldon started working at the Janesville General Motors plant in 1954 and retired with 35 years of service on October 1st, 1989.

Sheldon is survived by his three children, Kevin (Sue) Brown of Beloit, WI, Steven Brown of Dixon, IL, and Laurie (Clate) Bogan of Milton, WI. Grandchildren Adam (Chrissie Koehler) Gates, Madison, WI, Edmund Gates, Janesville, WI, Jessica (Matt) Shumann, Janesville, WI. and two great grandchildren, Ted Gates and Emery Shumann. In addition step-grandchildren Brian (Stacey) Bogan and family, Robert Bogan, Trent Byerley and daughter Alisha, Tara Schott, and special family friends Ron and Ingo, along with many nieces and nephews.

Sheldon enjoyed taking his family on camping trips where they enjoyed nature and fishing. Sheldon also enjoyed gardening, reading, and puzzles. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. His family will always remember him as a kind and loving husband and father. He will be profoundly missed by them.

Sheldon was preceded in death by his mother and father, brothers Wesley, Kenneth, and Raymond. Also by his sisters Anita (Mae), Kathrine, and Margaret.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Hospice of Janesville, and a special thank you to his Hospice nurse for her kind and compassionate care. They would also like to thank Dr. Bluemel and Dr. Shekhani from Mercy Healthcare.

In lieu of gifts, donations would be appreciated to The Alzheimer & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin or the Orfordville Lutheran Church.

Due to covid, private family services are pending.

Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, WI is assisting the family.

