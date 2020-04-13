Shelby J. Roesslein

Shelby Jean Roesslein, age 82, passed away on April 6, 2020 at Azura Memory Care.

Shelby was born in Hampshire, IL on September 6, 1937 to David and Vern (Van Dusen) Allen. Shelby attended elementary school at the Doty one room country schoolhouse and graduated from Hampshire High School in 1955.

During her Junior year in high school, Shelby met her future husband on a blind date and on October 23, 1955, she married Keith F. Roesslein. They were married for almost 65 years.

For more than 50 years, Shelby and Keith farmed side by side. She cherished the spring season each year and loved every minute spent on a tractor working the fields and helping to harvest the crops – she never met a baler she couldn’t fix!

Shelby was an accomplished homemaker and baker. Her famous dinner rolls and cinnamon buns were often the cause of family disputes when a grandchild took “just one more”. Keith never hesitated to bring a seed or implement salesperson in for lunch – he knew Shelby would have an amazing meal to serve and we are fairly certain, most salespeople timed their visits at the Roesslein farm to be around lunch time!

In her spare time, Shelby played the accordion, gardened, and kept an immaculate lawn.

She was a member of the Green County Ag Chest. Shelby served as the Green County Ag Chest Queen Mother for many years, mentoring young women throughout Green County, including several of her own granddaughters.

Shelby is survived by her husband, Keith; her children: Kay {Randy Pinnow), Brian {Barbara), and Ronald {Janis); grandchildren: Crystal, Sarah, Lucas, Kellie, Debra, Sherry, Samantha, Joshua, Rachel, Maegan, Brianna, Maeci, Halie and Jamie; 18 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She is further survived by her sisters, Barbara Deitz and Viole Bishop; sisters-in-law, Harriet Allen and Nancy Allen; brother-in-law, Gordon {Barbara) Roesslein and many nieces and nephews.

Shelby was preceded in death by her parents; son, Clinton; grandson, Mark; and siblings, David Jr., LaRene, Doris, Leo, and Maurice.

Shelby and her endless love and energy will be missed by her family and all who knew her.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank the compassionate caregivers of Azura Memory Care and Agrace Hospice.

