Shelby J Hoon

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — Shelby Jean Hoon, age 77, of Pardeeville, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at UW Hospital and Clinics surrounded by her children.

She was born on February 8, 1943, in Waunakee, WI, the daughter of Joseph and Barbara (Wilke) Laufenberg. Shelby was a graduate of Waunakee High School. She had a variety of interests including watching the birds on her patio, fishing, and traveling but enjoyed most the time spent with her family. Survivors include her son, Wally (Mary) Hoon, her daughter, Cindy (Ron) Riggs and son, Adam (Debbie) Hoon; four grandchildren, Jacob, Dylan, Logan, and Lola Hoon; 8 siblings; ex-husband, Walt Hoon; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and 5 brothers. A Celebration of Shelby’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association or the National Audubon Society.



