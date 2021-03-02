Sheila Mason

Site staff by Site staff

Sheila R. Mason, 71, of Orfordville, passed away February 26, 2021 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.

She was born November 2, 1949 in Rock County, Janesville, the daughter of LeRoy and Phyllis (Roehl) Anderson. She married Alan Mason on June 20, 1970. He preceded her in death September 16, 1999. Sheila worked for many years at Woodbridge Corporation and served as a Union Steward.

Sheila is survived by 2 children: Christopher, of Orfordville and Scott (Nicole), of Evansville; grandchildren: Kyl, Kiara, Coty, Kadyn, Rhaevyn, Purety, Jade, Paige, Alex, Nathaniel, Kassilyn, Gustav, Paityn, Mykah, Ezekiel, and Isaiah; and brother, Leroy(Sally)Anderson, Jr.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alan and brother, Ron.

Due to Covid, private family service will be held.

Newcomerfh.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.