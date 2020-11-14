Sheila M. Tippins

Sheila M. Tippins, 78, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home.

Sheila was born on February 23, 1942 in Rockford, IL daughter of the late Romaine and Iolene (Taylor) Olson.

She is survived by her life partner, Jerry Krause; her children, Kevin (Sharon) Kaufman of Lake Mills and Kristine (Gary) Dexheimer of Palmyra; grandchildren, Ethan Dexheimer, Kyle Kaufman, Daniel Kaufman and Rojina Kaufman; many other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Kenneth Kaufman and Tom Tippins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Busseyville Community Church. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. on Monday at the church until time of service. Burial will follow in Busseyville Cemetery.

A larger celebration of Sheila’s life will be held next summer once Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to Busseyville Community Church in support of Utalan School in Guatemala, which Sheila supported for over 20 years.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.