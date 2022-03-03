‘Sheesh!’ Rock County public safety officials release music video

by Site staff

Courtesy: Rock County Communications Center

JANESVILLE, Wis. — In an effort to show a lighter side to local law enforcement and engage with the communities they help protect, several Rock County public safety departments came together recently to film a new music video.

It’s a follow-up to a music video Rock County Communications put together back in 2015 for “Uptown Funk.” That video has since been viewed more than 10 million times on YouTube.

This year, public safety personnel gathered in Beloit to make the new video using “Sheesh!” by Surfaces. You can watch the new video below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video was filmed recently at the Harry Moore Pavilion by Janesville-based Drywater Productions.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.