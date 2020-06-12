Shawn R. Richardson

Site staff by Site staff

Shawn R. Richardson, 53, of DeForest, Wisconsin, formally of Platteville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home of natural causes.

A public visitation will be held from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, 1245 N. Water St., Platteville, where a scripture wake service will be held at 2:45 p.m. A private mass of christian burial will be held at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wisconsin. Public graveside services will held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Platteville, where graveside military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 42 and VFW Post 5274, please join us for a luncheon after, at the Melby Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Shawn R. Richardson Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

The family would prefer family and friends to wear a mask and to practice social distancing during your time at the funeral home.

Shawn was born on November 15, 1966 in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Ronald and Ruth (Oyen) Richardson. He graduated from Platteville High School in 1985 and attended UW- Platteville for one year. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Enterprise, spending some of his tour in the Persian Gulf. He worked for the postal service for over 29 years. Shawn was a huge sports fan where he especially enjoyed following the Brewers, San Francisco 49ers, and any UW Badger team. He loved music, Van Halen and all music of the 80’s. He was a very good bowler, achieving a 300 game. He always had a love for dogs, especially his pal, Rusty.

Shawn is survived by his parents, Ron and Ruth; brother, Jason (Cathy) and their daughter, Katlyn; sister, Jill; Lori Miller (Shawn’s fiance) and her children, Alex (Tiffany), Dexter, Sydney and Brody; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Peter and Celeste Oyen, and James and Alverna Richardson.