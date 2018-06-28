Shawn E. Lane

Shawn E. Lane, 41, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Manor Care Health Services in Platteville.

Per Shawn’s request, there will be no formal services at this time, the family will be holding a memorial in the fall. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Shawn was born on January 4, 1977 in Elgin, Illinois, the son of Janet Koath. He was united in marriage to Heather Rice in June 1998 in Platteville, Wisconsin. Shawn graduated from Corona Del Sol High School in Tempe, Arizona. He was a master carpenter where he owned and operated Lanez Remodeling. Shawn was a constant joker and an avid outdoors man, he loved to camp and ride his bicycle.

Shawn is survived by his mother, Janet Koath of Mesa, AZ; three children, Shaedyn Lane of Cuba City; Luke Kastner of Benton; and Kylie Majerus of Hazel Green; one granddaughter, Kinsley Kieler of Hazel Green; aunts and uncle, Carol (Lou) Stanchina of Huntley, IL; James Koath of Conroe, TX; Jeanne (Peter) Feyen of Hazel Green, WI; and Diane (John) Wysocki of McHenry, IL; and many cousins, many of which became siblings to Shawn.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at UW-Madison, the nurses and staff at St. Croix Hospice and Manor Care, Joe & Heather Majerus, and cousin Tammy Neuzil, who became a sister to him, for all of the care and compassion given to Shawn during these last few months.

