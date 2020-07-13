Shawano school board member asked to resign after post alluding to George Floyd’s drug use gets pushback from community

SHAWANO, Wis. — A Shawano school board member was asked to resign Sunday afternoon after a post he made on Facebook alluding to George Floyd’s drug use caused backlash from the community.

Mart Grams posted on Facebook late Saturday night, writing, “You know George Floyd is drug free for 2 months.”

In a Facebook post Sunday morning, Shawano Schools condemned Grams’ post, saying he was “speaking as an individual and does not represent the other members of the Shawano School Board, the Board as a whole, or the school district staff.”

The post recognized that Grams is an elected official, meaning the Board “does not having the authority to remove or to discipline a member of the Board” under Wisconsin law.

Yet, Grams was asked to resign Sunday, according to the Shawano School Board.

The Shawano School Board said it held a special meeting Sunday to address complaints after Grams’ post received more than 100 likes, nearly 1,000 comments, and more than 80 shares.

As part of a resolution, the board said: “Mart Grams has established that he has compromised his ability to represent the community as a member of the Board of Education and ought to immediately, in the best interests of the Shawano School District and Board of Education, tender his immediate and unconditional resignation from the Board.”

According to the Hennepin County toxicology report, Floyd had several types of drugs in his system when he was killed while in Minneapolis police custody in late May.

