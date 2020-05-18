Shawano Co. campground bans masks, says sightings will be treated as robbery-in-progress

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

GRESHAM, Wis. — A campground in Shawano County has banned face masks and told visitors that if someone wears one inside of campground buildings it will be treated as a robbery in-progress.

“Masks are NOT allowed in the buildings for safety sake,” the post reads. “They are viewed as a robbery in progress and will be handled that way.”

The campground’s response came days after the Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department issued a statement urging local businesses to follow the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Providing masks for employees was one of the department’s recommendations for creating a safe work environment.

Annie’s Campground is located at W12505 Roosevelt Road, just outside of Gresham, Wisconsin.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments