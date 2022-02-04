Sharyl ‘Perky’ Hayes

by Obituaries

Sharyl “Perky” Rae Hayes, age 83, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Perky was a bright spark in this world and will be deeply missed.

Sharyl was born November 15, 1938, in Madison to Robert and Vera (Thorson) Reiner. Sharyl was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she married Bill Hayes in 1957. Bill and Sharyl had 3 children whom she unconditionally and unselfishly loved.

Perky enjoyed bowling in early years, earning awards and notoriety in the WI State Journal. In later years, Perky’s enjoyment came in collecting cookbooks, baking delicious goodies and taking car rides with her Sweetie. Sharyl enjoyed traveling; a highlight was Hawaii and several trips to New Orleans. Perky was also a talented sketch artist. She adored her family and cherished her grandchildren who were the light of her life.

Sharyl is survived by her beloved partner, Ken Wise; her 3 children, William (Maryla and her children) Hayes Jr, Robert Hayes, Sue (Rick) Duerst; 2 grandchildren Zachary and Brooke Duerst; brothers, Dick (Lynn) Reiner, Alvin (Kathy) Reiner, sister, Charlene (Marvin) Kraft; cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as her partner Ken’s children, Kevin, Kim, Karla and Kurt and lifelong friends.

Sharyl was proceeded in death by her parents, father of her children Bill Hayes and a very special Aunt Thelma.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff of Meriter Hospital, who lovingly adopted Sharyl as “their” Perky.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2126 N Sherman Ave. Madison WI 53704.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.