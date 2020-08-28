Sharron Gempeler

MONTICELLO, Wis. — Sharron R. Gempeler died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Watertown Regional Medical Center in Watertown, WI after a brief illness.

She was born on September 7, 1940 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI to Russell and Lyla (Wilke) Grinde. Growing up in Norway Grove, she and her three sisters were known as “the Grinde girls.” Sharron attended the Norway Grove Grade School and graduated from DeForest High School in 1958.

On May 28, 1960 she married Ernest M. Gempeler at the Norway Grove Memorial Lutheran Church. The couple farmed in Washington Township, rural Monticello, from 1960 until 1972, when they purchased Streiff’s Grocery in Monticello and re-opened it as Gempeler’s Supermarket on April 10, 1972.

In addition to working alongside Ernie on the farm and at the store, Sharron enjoyed and excelled at many hobbies including bowling, singing (she was a member of the Monroe chapter of Sweet Adelines, and sang alto in the local Harmonettes trio for many years), cake decorating, sewing, crocheting, and quilting. She and Ernie enjoyed many trips with fellow grocery store owners over the years, as well as their winter vacations to Maui, where they have made many wonderful friends.

Sharron is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ernie, son Ken Gempeler, and daughter Connie (Keith) Von Der Heide, all of Monticello; grandchildren Kathryn (Sean) Banks, Kyle (Breanna Schara) Von Der Heide, and Julia Gempeler. She is further survived by her sisters Lou Ann (Ron) Ellingson, Judy (Lewie) Falk, and Sandra (Royce) Donner, sisters-in-law Ruth (Kermit) Marty, Emilie (Bill) Bau, brother-in-law Ralph (Marian) Gempeler, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law Bill Erb.