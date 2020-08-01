Sharon Ziebol

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Sharon Ziebol, age 82, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on Feb. 11, 1938, in Willmar, Minn., the daughter of Leonard and Dagmar (Omlie) Leedahl. Sharon married Robert Ziebol on Aug. 21, 1958, in St. Cloud, Minn. They spent the majority of their life in Beloit and the last few years in Stoughton.

Sharon spent her life giving to others as a wife, mother, grandmother and volunteer. She always put others before herself and spent many years volunteering with the Red Cross (including disaster relief), the Beloit Literacy Council and Janesville Rotary Gardens. Her family meant the world to her and she was proud of her children and grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her sons, Scott (Dolores) Ziebol and Thomas (Kristen) Ziebol; daughters, Patricia Ziebol (Richard Clutson), Catherine (Bruce) Nelson and Jennifer (Patrick) Palecek; 15 grandchildren, Lauren (Greg) Marsicek, Max Ziebol, Clare Stratton (Ryan Stasinski), Meg Ziebol, Brady Stratton, Anna Ziebol, Aaron Smith, Jonelle (Jason) Ripp, Andrew (Megan) Nelson, Alexa Nelson, Izaac Nelson, Elias Nelson, Tate Ziebol, Blaire Ziebol and Trent Ziebol; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and William Marsicek, and Azyiah, Conor and Cory Ripp; sister, Colleen Borgert; sister-in-law, Ann Leedahl; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sister, Leone Plantenberg; brother, Wesley Leedahl; and brothers-in-law, Tom Borgert and Paul Plantenberg.

