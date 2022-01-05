Sharon Wagner

Sharon Wagner died on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison.

She was born December 29, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Richard and Elsie (Nelson) Papke.

Sharon married Howard Wagner on August 7, 1964 in Franklin Park, IL

She is survived by her husband Howard and two children, Jeff (Kate Hoag) Wagner of San Rafael, CA and Kate (Kristopher) Wagner-Ruckle, Poynette, two Grandchildren, Hazel and Fern, a brother Gary(Carol) Papke of Oak Park, IL and a sister Gail Papke of Madison.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Sharon was devoted to her family and carried on their many traditions. She had an amazing eye for design in her home, her garden and with the crafts she loved to create. She enjoyed playing the piano and could beat anyone at Scrabble.

Her life will be celebrated on Friday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m with time to share memories at 2:30 p.m at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org

