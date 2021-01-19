Sharon Marie Topping

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

Sharon Topping, age 66 of Black River Falls, Wisconsin walked on and has started her journey on Sunday, January 17, 2021 and God has taken her hand. Sharon is no longer in pain but in everlasting life.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Native American Church in Wisconsin Dells with Gregory Blackcoon officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at Native American Church on Tuesday beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Sharon was born January 10, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois along with her twin sister, the daughter of Edward and Corrine (Decorah) Topping. She was a loving nani, gaga, sister and daughter. She loved her family and would give you the shirt off her back if you asked. She loved car rides, music, reading and new adventures.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Leah (Tyler) Fiske; granddaughters, Natasha (Max) Decorah, Courtney (Cameron) Thundercloud, Brandy Thundercloud and Brennan Thundercloud; grandsons, Devon Decorah, Sanford (Rayvonne) WhiteEagle, Storm WhiteEagle and Dylan Fiske; great grandchildren, Solomon Cleveland, Peach Cleveland, Sanford WhiteEagle and Marie WhiteEagle; siblings, Vicki BrownEagle, Edna Topping, Tina Topping, Louise Lincoln, Edward Topping, Jr. and Dennis Lewis; and many other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Corinna; twin sister, Karen Lipski; granddaughter, Tanya WhiteEagle and numerous family and friends.”

